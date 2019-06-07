Float commemorating 50th anniversary of Stonewall Riots in Pride parade

PENN'S LANDING (WPVI) -- June is pride month, and Philadelphia is celebrating this weekend with the Pride Day LGBTQ Parade.The third float in the parade on Sunday will be the Philadelphia Pioneers On The Road To Stonewall float. The float recognized the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots, which happened in 1969 in New York City and launched the LGBTQ civil rights movement.Philadelphia played an essential role in the civil rights struggles throughout history, as people were demonstrating for equal rights in the years leading up to Stonewall, which set the stage for the Stonewall Riots.Todd Marcocci said he designed the float to tell the history of the riots."We wanted to make sure the message was very clear, so you didn't have to think about it too hard. So obviously the Liberty Bell is in the front, that actually moves and it takes you down the road to the Stonewall Inn," Marcocci said.There are five chairs leading up the Inn, marking the five decades since the riots, where a pioneer will sit in each of the chairs Sunday. One of those pioneers is Mark Segal who said he was the only Philadelphian at Stonewall."Never did I expect that would be history, never did I think 50 years later I would be in Philadelphia and my city would put me on a float, with a background of the Stonewall," said Segal.Friday at Cherry Street Pier the float was unveiled where Mayor Jim Kenney was present."I'm very proud of this event, and I'm very proud of this time we spent honoring the people who tried to make freedom and democracy great for everybody," said Mayor Kenney.The parade will make its debut on Sunday at the pride day LGBTQ parade. The parade will be broadcast on 6abc and for the first time in the parade's history, it will be televised.6abc's President and General Manager Bernie Prazenica was at the unveiling speaking about the station's involvement in the parade."We love parades at 6abc, we love to celebrate the diversity of our community, so it's natural that we celebrate the LGBTQ community," said Prazenica.