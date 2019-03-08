Community & Events

Flyers wives work with Habitat for Humanity

Everyone pitched in to paint, lay tile, and build porches for new homes in Springfield Township, Burlington County.

SPRINGFIELD TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- A group of Flyers wives were out in force Friday, working with Habitat for Humanity in Springfield Township, Burlington County.

They, along with the team's charitable group and other employees were on-site building new homes along Jacksonville Jobstown Road.

Everyone pitched in to paint, lay tile, and build porches.

The event was scheduled to coincide with international women's day.
