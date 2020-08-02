Fourth grade teacher, waitress receives $100 generous tip

MEDIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A waitress in Media, Delaware County says she is so thankful for a recent generous tip."It was a total shock," said Jessica Donegan, a waitress at Brick and Brew Gastropub. "It made my whole week, it really made a difference."Donegan says she didn't see it coming, so she was stunned when she saw the bill."She was very simple, very quick, and I didn't even get to see her before she left, but when she left, her bill was only about $40, and she had given me a $100 tip," said Donegan.The woman also wrote a note at the bottom of the receipt."She hopes this helps with the whole COVID gap because restaurants are struggling," said Donegan.Donegan is also a fourth-grade teacher."My salary doesn't help pay for my rent, and all my bills, so even though we're open we're still on a limited capacity," said Donegan. "So we're still not making what we used to."Donegan reached out to the woman on social media to thank her."She replied back that it made her day for me to reach out to her," said Donegan. "She was just so happy to be out, she was just explaining how she hadn't been out at all, this was her first dining experience since quarantine had started."That experience shared by many like a couple Jessica was waiting on Saturday, dining out for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic to celebrate buying a new home."Before that it was just staying at your house, having a couple drinks," said Jimmy Raith.The couple said they appreciate the tips Donegan has been giving them through the night on what to order, and as their dinner marks a milestone, they want Donegan to share in their joy."You can smile with your eyes, and I can tell that she's very happy," said Mackenzie Stoduto."It really warmed my heart, my manager was super excited for it, said Donegan. "As well, it kind of uplifted the spirit of everyone at the restaurant."Donegan added a big tip doesn't have to be monetary, a gesture as simple as a smile or writing 'thank you' at the bottom of your bill can go a long way for your server.