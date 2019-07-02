Free hoagies at National Constitution Center for Wawa Hoagie Day

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An assembly line feverishly built thousands of Wawa hoagies Tuesday morning.The Action Cam was at the National Constitution Center for what has become a Fourth of July tradition in the city.Workers will spend several hours, constructing 9-tons of hoagie, or more than 32,000 individual sandwiches.The hoagies will then be marched in by Wawa associates and re-enactors from military moments throughout history, and served to the crowd, free of charge.Between noon and 2 p.m. sandwiches will be served to the public, for free.