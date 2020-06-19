George Floyd's close friend, former NBA star Stephen Jackson speak at Juneteenth rally near City Hall

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Juneteenth rally outside Philadelphia's Municipal Building on Friday was packed.Many in attendance came to hear retired NBA stars Rasheed Wallace and Stephen Jackson. Jackson was a close friend of Floyd."Listen to what I said to my brother just a month ago, barely a month ago there's been 120 shootings by police since," Jackson said.Speaking from the heart, Jackson speaking from the heart this Juneteenth is about justice for George Floyd."I had to watch my twin, somebody that looks just like me, get murdered for the world to see," Jackson said. "I had to hold his 6-year-old daughter."The rally was a call to action, a moment of reflection, a celebration with everyone on the same page."It's not just about Juneteenth, it's about everyday Black Lives Matter," said Will Hunter, who brought his young son."We've been working in this country, many years. It's just time our children grow up in a country where they're appreciated," Dana Walls said.Jackson said senseless killings of black men must stop. And it comes down to the basic principle of treaing people the way you want to be treated.