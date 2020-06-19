Community & Events

George Floyd's close friend, former NBA star Stephen Jackson speak at Juneteenth rally near City Hall

By Ashley Johnson
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Juneteenth rally outside Philadelphia's Municipal Building on Friday was packed.

Many in attendance came to hear retired NBA stars Rasheed Wallace and Stephen Jackson. Jackson was a close friend of Floyd.

"Listen to what I said to my brother just a month ago, barely a month ago there's been 120 shootings by police since," Jackson said.

Speaking from the heart, Jackson speaking from the heart this Juneteenth is about justice for George Floyd.

"I had to watch my twin, somebody that looks just like me, get murdered for the world to see," Jackson said. "I had to hold his 6-year-old daughter."

The rally was a call to action, a moment of reflection, a celebration with everyone on the same page.

"It's not just about Juneteenth, it's about everyday Black Lives Matter," said Will Hunter, who brought his young son.

"We've been working in this country, many years. It's just time our children grow up in a country where they're appreciated," Dana Walls said.

Jackson said senseless killings of black men must stop. And it comes down to the basic principle of treaing people the way you want to be treated.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsphiladelphiacommunity journalistprotestgeorge floydjuneteenth
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philadelphia, suburbs moving to 'green phase' next week
Phillies: 5 players, 3 staffers test positive for COVID-19 in Clearwater
NJ to allow outdoor visits to assisted living facilities starting Sunday
Mike Pence talks Black Lives Matter with Brian Taff
Juneteenth celebrated with events around the Delaware Valley
Officer involved in Breonna Taylor shooting to be fired
20-year-old man shot five times in North Philadelphia: Police
Show More
Police look to identify suspects seen looting stores in Philadelphia
8 People Shot During Violent Week in Wilmington
Carjacker sits on woman, leads police on chase: Police
What is Juneteenth? History, celebrations, future of the holiday
Juneteenth being celebrated throughout Delaware Valley
More TOP STORIES News