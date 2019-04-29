Montgomery County girl with special needs surprised with trip to Disney World

ABINGTON TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- It was a dream come true for a young girl with special needs in Montgomery County.She is going to Disney World.Maddie Tuteur was excited to learn about the surprise Sunday at the Pixie Dust Wishes Festival in Abington.The event is held in memory of Dylan Singer, who died from a rare disease when he was just 19 years old.Dylan's mom Cindy hosts the event to keep his spirit of love alive.