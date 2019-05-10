Habitat for humanity breaks ground in North Philadelphia

NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Habitat for humanity is at the forefront of a major project, that will bring 20 new affordable homes to one Philadelphia community.They broke ground Friday morning at a new site called Oxford Green, here at 23rd and Oxford streets, in the Sharswood neighborhood of North Philadelphia.City council President Darrell Clark was just one of many state and local officials to take part in the celebration, helping to dish the dirt.Once completed, the 20 new homes will be available for purchase to families in Habitat for Humanity's home-ownership program.