History competition at the National Constitution Center

CENTER CITY (WPVI) -- They may be young, but hundreds of students are proving they shouldn't be underestimated, especially when it comes to history.More than 400 middle and high school students have been competing at the National Constitution center.The 2 day event wrapped up Thursday afternoon.Students from across the city participated, presenting their projects focused around the theme "Triumph and Tragedy in History."Two winners were chosen to advance to the statewide competition.This is all part of the National History Day program.