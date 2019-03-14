Community & Events

History competition at the National Constitution Center

EMBED <>More Videos

400 middle and high school students have been competing in the 2 day event as reported during Action News at 4 on March 14, 2019.

CENTER CITY (WPVI) -- They may be young, but hundreds of students are proving they shouldn't be underestimated, especially when it comes to history.

More than 400 middle and high school students have been competing at the National Constitution center.

The 2 day event wrapped up Thursday afternoon.

Students from across the city participated, presenting their projects focused around the theme "Triumph and Tragedy in History."

Two winners were chosen to advance to the statewide competition.

This is all part of the National History Day program.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
community & eventscenter city philadelphiaphiladelphia proudphilly proud
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
New Video Shows Suspect Who Shot Philadelphia Attorney
Dozens of venomous snakes removed from Bucks Co. Apartment
Philly declares this weekend 'Meek Mill Weekend'
Philly councilwoman introduces bill to phase out soda tax
Berks County drug gang blamed for homicides; 8 indicted
Senate rejects Trump border emergency as Republicans defect
Police investigating after 4 headstones vandalized at Del. cemetery
Show More
Report: Eagles WR Golden Tate headed to New York Giants
Firefighter falls through floor battling blaze in Del.
Police: N.J. panhandler was carrying $500 purse, iPhone X
DeSean Jackson re-introduced as an Eagle
Man charged with sexually assaulting children in day care
More TOP STORIES News