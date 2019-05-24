Community & Events

IBM Veteran Employment Initiative

WAYNE, Pa. (WPVI) -- All week, I.B.M. has been offering a free job training program for veterans and current members of the military.

The company's Veteran Employment Initiative gets participants ready for technology careers.

It also helps with job placement as veterans transition out of service.

Representative Chrissy Houlahan stopped by to see the program first-hand.

Graduates are taught how to use IBM software that's used throughout law enforcement, security agencies, and corporations.
