Community & Events

Interboro High School basketball team manager suits up for 1st time

By Mike Niklauski
PROSPECT PARK, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Senior night at a Delaware County high school basketball game paid tribute to a special member of the team who suited up to play for the very first time.

Colin Jones, the team manager for Interboro High School in Prospect Park, always dreamed of putting on the jersey. His dream came true Monday night as the Buccaneers took on Sun Valley.

Colin got the ball during the team's first possession of the game - and he made the shot!

The crowd went wild!



"He had no trouble on that one," the game's broadcast commentator said.



Colin's mom and sister were in the stands for his big moment.

"He loves basketball and that's all he loves to do so for them to allow him to do that and to live his dream is just amazing," his mom Shannon Bedwell said.

"To see him be able to do what he loves to do makes me really happy because he would do anything to make anyone happy. So that he's able to go out there and do what he loves, it's great," his sister Kylie Bedwell said.

Friends and classmates held up signs for Colin and gave him a standing ovation.

It was certainly a night Colin and everyone else who was there will never forget.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsdelaware countyaction news sportssocietycommunity
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man dies while working on car in Bucks County
Bad start for Democrats: Big delay for Iowa caucus results
Investigation: Shortage of Sexual Assault Nurse Examiners
Philadelphia begins the switch to LED lights
Kobe Bryant death: 911 calls detail moments after helicopter crash
AccuWeather: Cloudy, Spotty Showers Today
Princeton students in self-isolation amid coronavirus scare
Show More
Body of possible 'thrill-seeker' found on top of train
UPenn hosts satellite location for Iowa Caucus
Millville police investigating after dead dog found in crate
Building it Better Together: Changing Neighborhoods
Pa. teacher stuck in Wuhan, China amid growing coronavirus concerns
More TOP STORIES News