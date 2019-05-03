Community & Events

Jane's Walks: Get out and walk and talk this weekend

Jane's Walks: Get out and walk and talk this weekend. John Rawlins reports during Action News at 5 p.m. on May 3, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- This weekend Philadelphia will host 35 volunteer-led walking tours of the city. They are known as Jane's Walks.

The idea is to get out of your car, put your phone down and take an hour or two to slow down and walk and learn something.

The walks which cover small areas of Philadelphia cover diverse subjects with titles such as What's Brewing in Brewerytown, The Swampoodle Connection: Options and Opportunity for SEPTA Regional Rail, and the 1918 South Philadelphia Race Riot.

Local organizer Ashley Hahn says the intention is to "get people out in the city moving together and talking about the places that we share."

Interaction between walkers encouraged. Most walks scheduled last an hour or two.

Hahn says we want to share stories to have a better understanding of our city.

The weekend event is part of a global effort. Jane's Walks are going on this weekend in hundreds of cities, from Amsterdam to Winnipeg.

The walks are named in honor of Jane Jacobs an urban activist who believed everyday people should be involved in neighborhood planning and city building.

The walks are free. Details of the many topics and locations can be found this weekend in Philadelphia can be found at Jane's Walks.
