Mayor Jim Kenney plans 'public process' to consider future of Columbus statue at Marconi Plaza

By and
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Mayor Jim Kenney on Monday announced plans to initiate a public process to consider the future of the Christopher Columbus statue located in Marconi Plaza on South Broad Street.

In a statement, Kenney asked the Public Art Director to initiate the appropriate process through the Philadelphia Art Commission.

The city previously said there were no plans to remove the statue, which drew a crowd of people who said they were protecting it over the weekend.

Barricades remained around the statue at Marconi Plaza on Monday, and there was a smaller crowd.





It was a different scene on Saturday and Sunday, where a mixture of residents, protestors, spectators and police converged.

Some residents claim the statue is an important part of Italian-American heritage and should be left alone.

Others were denouncing Columbus, calling him a symbol of hate and oppression.

Statues of Columbus have been removed in other cities, including Camden, New Jersey and Wilmington, Delaware.

One the things that quickly garnered attention here over the weekend: a small contingency of residents armed with weapons standing guard over the statue.

Tension appeared to boil over near the statue on Sunday. Some in the group were armed with weapons in an effort to prevent the statue from being removed or vandalized.

"This here represents something to me, my Italian history," said one of the protesters. As day turned to night, some groups appeared to clash with residents.

Around 7 p.m., a group left the statue to stand in front of the home they suspected Mayor Jim Kenney may have been visiting.

It comes as the mayor addressed what has been unfolding since Saturday, tweeting in part all vigilantism is inappropriate, adding the individuals bring more danger to themselves and the city.



He also noted awareness of an "assault caught on videotape" and said the incident was being investigated.



On Monday night, Kenney said no decision has been made on whether the city will remove the statue. A boxing apparatus will be installed around the statue on Tuesday in order to preserve it while the Art Commission process is followed. A timeline for a public process is still pending, he said.

"The Christopher Columbus statue has been a source of controversy in Philadelphia, as have similar installations across our country. Christopher Columbus, like many historical figures, has supporters and detractors. For centuries, he has been venerated with the stories of his traversing the Atlantic and "discovering" the "New World." However, his history is much more infamous. Mistakenly believing he had found a new route to India, Columbus enslaved indigenous people and punished those who failed to meet his expected service by severing limbs, or in some cases, murder.

"Surely, the totality of this history must be accounted for when considering whether to maintain a monument to this person. Given that many are now calling for the removal of the statue, and others believe it should remain, I have directed the Art Commission to review the statue, its location, and its appropriateness in a public park. We are committed to listening to all points of view and moving forward in the best way to heal our deep divides.

"I believe that a public process will allow for all viewpoints-especially those of indigenous people whose ancestors suffered under the rule of European colonizers-to be considered. It's also my hope that by initiating this process, the current tensions in Marconi Plaza can end. I urge all South Philadelphians attempting to protect the statue to stand down and have your voices heard through the public process," Kenney said.
