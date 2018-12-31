Kids ring in the New Year at Wilmington museum

Midnight is usually past kids' bedtime but that doesn't mean they can't ring in the New Year!Monday at the Delaware Children's Museum, the little ones celebrated New Year's Rockin' Noon!They counting down to the stroke of twelve noon. The kids and their families enjoyed a confetti cannon blast, live music, a dance party and more.Tiana Sirmans of New Castle said, "I really love the New Year. It's so fun to be here, especially because they are doing something for the kids. And to be able to celebrate New Year's' because usually by midnight the kids they're all asleep."The museum says the event is so popular they added a second countdown this year at 2 p.m.We also asked some kids their New Year's resolutions. And a lot of kids say this year they want to help out more around the house.------