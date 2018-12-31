COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Kids ring in the New Year at Wilmington museum

EMBED </>More Videos

Kids ring in the New Year at Wilmington museum. Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on December 31, 2018.

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) --
Midnight is usually past kids' bedtime but that doesn't mean they can't ring in the New Year!

Monday at the Delaware Children's Museum, the little ones celebrated New Year's Rockin' Noon!

They counting down to the stroke of twelve noon. The kids and their families enjoyed a confetti cannon blast, live music, a dance party and more.

Tiana Sirmans of New Castle said, "I really love the New Year. It's so fun to be here, especially because they are doing something for the kids. And to be able to celebrate New Year's' because usually by midnight the kids they're all asleep."

The museum says the event is so popular they added a second countdown this year at 2 p.m.

We also asked some kids their New Year's resolutions. And a lot of kids say this year they want to help out more around the house.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsdelaware newschildrenmuseumsnew year's evepartyWilmington
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
New Year's Eve celebrations around the Delaware Valley
Firework preps underway at Penn's Landing
Funeral service held for N.J. firefighter who died on Christmas morning
Officials gear up for New Year's Eve celebration in New York
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Nick Foles to start at QB on Sunday against Chicago
Fireworks to light up the sky over the Delaware River
New Year's Eve celebrations around the Delaware Valley
Hazmat in Plumsteadville; shelter in place order lifted
2018's Top Stories on 6abc.com
Mummers put finishing touches on New Year's parade strut
AccuWeather: Wet New Year's Eve; Warm and Windy New Year's Day
Kevin Hart surprises crew with old school cars after end of tour
Show More
3 firefighters hurt battling church blaze in Dover
Intern killed by lion had a passion for working with animals
Cow found wandering along NJ highway gives birth at animal sanctuary
Celebrities and notable figures who died in 2018
California pet stores to be only allowed to sell rescue animals
More News