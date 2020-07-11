Many gathered in Media for a Community Fest for Black Lives Matter

MEDIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- People of all generations congregated at the Media, Pennsylvania courthouse Saturday for a Community Fest for Black Lives Matter."I really wanted this to be more a celebration than anything of recently," said main organizer Senta Johnson.People came out to support local Black-owned businesses that set up tents around the festival."It's a powerful moment for me," said Ivory Pardo of Essence Fitness Studio in Merchantville, New Jersey. "To express that Black lives matter and change is needed, and it's needed now."Many people came with their families to show support for their community."It's like an engagement of black vendors of just about value of black people and just people community,' said Rochelle Johnson of North Philadelphia.And while Saturday's event was fun, it was also about having a serious conversation."I am having a lot of fun but I'm trying to focus on the de processing of some of the messages," said Monica Craun of West Philadelphia. "As we're having conversations about not just doing what is popular or what is cool right now, but really dismantling unjust systems of power."