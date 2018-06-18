COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Mayor Jim Kenney unveils a new section of a local library.

Whitman library's new play spaces will compliment the city's "Read by 4th" initiative. (WPVI)

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Mayor Jim Kenney helped unveil a brand new section of a South Philadelphia library.

The mayor cut the ribbon for new play spaces at Whitman Library.

The library says the new addition is designed to encourage exploration and creative playing for Pre-k children and those in elementary school.

Mayor Kenney said the new play spaces will compliment the city's "Read by 4th" initiative, with the goal of doubling the number of children reading at grade level by the start of 4th grade.
