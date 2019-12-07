Meet South Philly's sidewalk Christmas Tree salesman

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5728719" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> No child left without a gift and a book at this fun-filled holiday party at Temple University. Community Journalist Matteo reports.

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. -- Freddy Florio is one of many Italian-Americans celebrating generations-old holiday traditions in South Philadelphia, including one he started himself: selling Christmas trees on the sidewalk."Tree World" is what he calls it, plain and simple. For 25 years, he's been selling holiday cheer with a smile outside in the cold. He orders trees from places like the Poconos and the Carolinas while he's relaxing on the beach in July! They come in time for the holiday season when he sells them at the corner of Broad and Passyunk streets.Florio proudly donates trees to churches like the one belonging to St. Pio Catholic School on Pollock Street.Look for Freddy smiling wide next time you're driving by!