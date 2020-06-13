community journalist

Musicians call for justice with brass concert at Philadelphia Museum of Art

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. -- On a beautiful day at the Philadelphia Museum of Art, dozens of musicians from across the tri-state area approached the famous steps with brass in hand.

They came to protest with a musical spin.

Local musicians Jeff Bradshaw and Sam Gellerstein called it "A Clarion Call for Justice." They invited the entire Philadelphia brass community and beyond to bring their horns for a flash concert.

They dedicated their performance to George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, Tony McDade, and Dominique Fells, who have lost their lives this year.

"What we need is reform. We want justice. But we also need healing and that's where music comes in," said Bradshaw, a North-Philadelphia native who has traveled the world performing in star-studded shows.

"I believe this is the most important performance that I will ever put on," he said.

Hardly needing the megaphone in his hand, Bradshaw passionately shouted his message with an instrumental backdrop. He conducted an electrifying performance, which alternated between ensemble choruses and solo freestyles.

All walks of life could be seen and heard in both the orchestra and the audience.

These musicians hope their stance against racial injustice and police brutality will sing through the chaos and resonate with Americans everywhere. This form of artful twist is only natural coming from the city of Philadelphia.

RELATED: West Philly's "Grandma" recognized by National Guard for generosity during riots

EMBED More News Videos

"She's the kind of neighbor that you would want to have." Community Journalist Matteo introduces us to this COVID-19 survivor and PA National Guard's new honorary grandmother.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsconcertcommunity journalistlive musicprotestgeorge floydinstagram storiesfree concertfeel goodphiladelphia museum of art
COMMUNITY JOURNALIST
'Island Empanada' donates 3,000+ meals to healthcare workers
Puerto Rican Mofongo: A taste of the island in NJ
Philadelphia sisters hold lifelong perfect attendance record
NJ non-profit shelters LGBTQ individuals during the pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Protesters return to Franklinville; Philly rally closes streets
It's now OK to drink on Atlantic City Boardwalk
Floyd family seeks lawsuit against Minneapolis officers
1 dead, 2 injured in fiery crash in Camden
Police seek killer after transgender woman found dead near Schuylkill River
DA: 'Contract killer' charged with 4 Philadelphia murders
CDC releases guidelines for mass gatherings
Show More
12-year-old girl injured in West Philly double shooting
Philly police inspector's nephew dies of gun violence
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's son arrested for allegedly stabbing neighbor
Saturday is deadline to register for Del. primary
At West Point, Trump stresses unity, nation's core values
More TOP STORIES News