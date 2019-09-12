New Jersey Pearl Harbor Veteran turns 100

WHITING, N.J. (WPVI) -- He's seen a lot in his lifetime, and Thursday, got to reflect on his life with those who love him most.Edward Wolff turned 100 years old surrounded by family and friends in Whiting, New Jersey.Among so many other titles, Mr. Wolff is first and foremost a veteran, stationed on Hawaii when the Japanese launched the surprise attack on Pearl Harbor.He's among the last survivors of that darkest day.Asked about his accomplishments, he rightly boasts about his 51 years of marriage to the woman he called the love of his life.We should also note, he never misses Action News, and so we're especially proud that today, he is ON Action News.