Hundreds of people laced up their sneakers and gathered in Philadelphia's Fairmount Park Sunday morning for a good cause.They took part in the annual Free to Breathe 5K run and walk.The event raises money for lung cancer research, and so far nearly $200,000 has been donated.Our own Nydia Han was the emcee of the event.The cause is very personal to Nydia, as her mother died of lung cancer.------