"Mothers in Charge" launch "Operation Lipstick" in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Its called "Operation Lipstick", but the mission is a lot more serious than that name suggests.

Operation Lipstick stands for "Ladies Involved in Putting a Stop to Inner-City Killing".

It is a new initiative to educate young women on the dangers of straw purchases of firearms.

The pilot program was launched Tuesday at Dobbins High School in North Philadelphia.

It will be led by the anti-violence group "Mothers in Charge", and will focus on educating women.

Dr Dorothy Johnson-Speight founder of "Mothers in Charge" stated "We are going to take it to anywhere there are women. Nail salons, beauty salons, to empower them and educate them on the dangers of buying, harboring, carrying and sharing guns"

Experts say many women in abusive relationships buy guns, under pressure, for their abusers.. who aren't legally allowed to buy their own weapons.
