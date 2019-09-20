Community & Events

Aqua Pennsylvania backhoe operators compete in 'Backhoe Challenge'

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A competition in Delaware County all came down to precision and patience.

Operators from Aqua Pennsylvania competed in three different courses during the company's annual 'Backhoe Challenge' Thursday night in Newtown Square.

Backhoe operators had to remove at least three 10-inch diameter bouncy ball from the top of a traffic cone and place them in a small bucket.

They also had to pick up an egg from a sand mound using just a tablespoon attached to the backhoe's bucket and place it on a tiny bale of hay without breaking it.

Finally, operators were also tasked with filling three wine glasses from a bottle hooked to the teeth of the backhoe in the fastest time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsnewtown township (delaware county)competitionpa. newsconstruction
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AMBER ALERT: N.J. girl missing for 5 days, search continues
Man's three pit bulls help stop home invasion in Philadelphia
New Jersey family says 7-pound poodle was shot in head
Three Mile Island nuclear power plant's shutdown is imminent
Councilman Kenyatta Johnson under investigation by the FBI
2 students shot near Chester High School: Police
3 children injured in Upper Darby crash
Show More
Meters in Philly turned into green space for PARK(ing) Day
Experts discuss solutions and struggles at opioid town hall
Stephen A. Smith, brings ESPN's 'First Take' broadcast to Delaware
Fashion District Philadelphia opens in Center City
Scientists in Delaware import wasps to fight spotted lanternflies
More TOP STORIES News