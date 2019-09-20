Aqua Pennsylvania backhoe operators compete in 'Backhoe Challenge'

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A competition in Delaware County all came down to precision and patience.Operators from Aqua Pennsylvania competed in three different courses during the company's annual 'Backhoe Challenge' Thursday night in Newtown Square.Backhoe operators had to remove at least three 10-inch diameter bouncy ball from the top of a traffic cone and place them in a small bucket.They also had to pick up an egg from a sand mound using just a tablespoon attached to the backhoe's bucket and place it on a tiny bale of hay without breaking it.Finally, operators were also tasked with filling three wine glasses from a bottle hooked to the teeth of the backhoe in the fastest time.