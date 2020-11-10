Pennsylvania Conference for Women continues to inspire, despite being held virtually

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Pennsylvania Conference for Women has become one of the premier annual events here in Philadelphia.The conference sells out every year, and this year is no exception.Ten thousand women will join together online to listen, learn and inspire.Keynote speakers include groundbreaking actress Viola Davis, who has been a leading voice against systemic racism and inequality.Suzanne Quigley, a conference board member and Director of Corporate Responsibility for Qurate Retail Group - which includes companies such as QVC, HSN, and Zulily - said the event is just what women need during this difficult time."It's the inspiration that we need in this moment, in this time, but it's also the tangible things that I love about this conference. You always come away with one or two things that are so tangible for where you are right now in your professional life, in your personal life, and you cannot leave the day not feeling uplifted, " Quigley said.Also, so much of this even in the past has been about networking, and there will be those opportunities just not online this year.