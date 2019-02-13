COMMUNITY & EVENTS

PAL "Steppingstone to Success" program

It's a big day of learning for some Philadelphia high school students and this is a lesson that goes beyond the classroom and right into City Hall.

Mayor Jim Kenney and other public officials greeted students for the annual PAL Day at City Hall.

The program is all about mentoring students and giving them a hands on career day.

Wednesday's theme was "Steppingstone to Success".

The professionals work in various industries like business, public service, and government.

PAL Board Chair and General Manager of 6ABC Bernie Prazenica attended the event.

About 40 students from across the city took part.
