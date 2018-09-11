Pennsauken first responders, residents remember lives lost in 9/11 attacks

A South Jersey community put on a touching display overnight to remember the lives lost in the September 11th terrorist attacks, 17 years ago today.First responders and Pennsauken residents prayed together at the 9/11 memorial on Route 130 and Merchantville Avenue.Before that, the volunteers put out 2,997 American flags on the grounds of the memorial -- one for each life lost.Jean Rowand has been coming to this event for years and says it is a moving tribute."It's a wonderful thing, a beautiful remembrance of a really sad day, and lots of community people come out to be together to do this," Rowand says.The flags will remain at the memorial until late tonight.------