Pennsauken first responders, residents remember lives lost in 9/11 attacks

Pennsauken first responders, residents remember lives lost in 9/11 attacks. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News at 4 a.m. on September 11, 2018.

PENNSAUKEN, N.J. (WPVI) --
A South Jersey community put on a touching display overnight to remember the lives lost in the September 11th terrorist attacks, 17 years ago today.

First responders and Pennsauken residents prayed together at the 9/11 memorial on Route 130 and Merchantville Avenue.

Before that, the volunteers put out 2,997 American flags on the grounds of the memorial -- one for each life lost.

Jean Rowand has been coming to this event for years and says it is a moving tribute.

"It's a wonderful thing, a beautiful remembrance of a really sad day, and lots of community people come out to be together to do this," Rowand says.

The flags will remain at the memorial until late tonight.

Related Topics:
community-eventsnew jersey news9-11september 11
