Pennsauken first responders, residents remember lives lost in 9/11 attacks

PENNSAUKEN, N.J. (WPVI) --A South Jersey community put on a touching display overnight to remember the lives lost in the September 11th terrorist attacks, 17 years ago today.
First responders and Pennsauken residents prayed together at the 9/11 memorial on Route 130 and Merchantville Avenue.
Before that, the volunteers put out 2,997 American flags on the grounds of the memorial -- one for each life lost.
Jean Rowand has been coming to this event for years and says it is a moving tribute.
"It's a wonderful thing, a beautiful remembrance of a really sad day, and lots of community people come out to be together to do this," Rowand says.
The flags will remain at the memorial until late tonight.
