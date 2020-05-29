community journalist

People with disabilities stay connected in quarantine thanks to Temple's "Connect with Tech" program

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. -- "You're welcome, girlfriend!"

That's the sound of Jenna Willig connecting with her friends via the internet.

The era of social distancing has kept the community of people with disabilities physically removed from friends, family, and especially vital resources they depend on such as healthcare providers and peer specialists.

Now, these interactions happen online. But some individuals do not have the proper devices to make those connections.

Thankfully, the community at Temple University's Institute on Disabilities stepped right into the role of changing that.

They have been well-established as a pivotal resource for the entire state, housing Pennsylvania's Assistive Technology Act Program. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, they created another program called "Connect with Tech" under the umbrella of TechOWL.

It's no surprise, given their eponymous mission is to provide "Technology For Our Whole Lives."

Given the added element of physical distance, they are asking community members to mail in their used devices such as iPads and androids. Once received, Outreach and Training Coordinator Thomas DiAgostino wipes them clean literally and figuratively.

So far, they have distributed over 30 tablets.

"And we have a lot more people who need devices than we have devices to give," said Kim Singleton, the Director for Assistive Technology Programs with Temple's Institute on Disabilities.

With these devices, individuals like Jenna Willig can not only connect with friends, but also continue to work as a valued employee from home.

"Through the devices and technology, we're able to be there with them inside of where they reside," said Lynnae Herdman, a certified peer specialist who walks alongside those with PTSD among other needs.

To learn how you can help, visit their website.

RELATED: "Mission Nutrition" pops-up with weekly meal giveaways to children displaced by COVID-19

EMBED More News Videos

"When these schools got closed, my immediate thought was, 'How are these children going to be fed?'" Community Journalist Matteo introduces us to the chef behind Mission Nutrition.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsautismcommunity journalistdisabilitycharitydisability issuesinstagram storiesfeel gooddonationsdown syndrome
COMMUNITY JOURNALIST
Inspirational painted rocks keep community smiling through quarantine
Cardiac nurse gives back to fellow nurses with online business
Dance company offers free tranquility classes for healthcare workers
Philly music and dancing schools keep it grooving online
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philadelphia unveils 'Safer at Home' guide for yellow phase
Officer charged with murder in George Floyd's death
Off-duty police lieutenant shot during altercation in South Philly
Gov. Wolf to lift more pandemic restrictions in Pennsylvania
3 dead, 9 injured in multiple Philly shootings within 3 hours
CNN reporter arrested on live TV after George Floyd protests
NJ horse racing, child care centers, sports reopening
Show More
Trump attempts to explain 'looting leads to shooting' tweet
AccuWeather: Oppressive Humidity, Then Gusty Thunderstorms
Minneapolis police station torched amid George Floyd protest
Obama responds to George Floyd death: This shouldn't be 'normal'
Costco says it's bringing back free samples
More TOP STORIES News