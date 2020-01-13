Community & Events

Philadelphia celebrates Korean American Day

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Korean American Day is an opportunity for all of us to recognize the countless contributions the Korean American community has made to American life.

Monday morning children proudly waved South Korean and American flags outside Philadelphia City Hall.

David Oh, the first Asian American elected to the city council, hosted this year's event.

The proclamation recognizes 1.8 million people of Korean descent, that Oh, says live in America.
