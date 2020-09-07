PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia sanitation employees and other city workers held a rally outside City Hall Monday morning.
Dozens of demonstrators demanded personal protection equipment, hazard pay and a promise of no cuts or layoffs.
The group also wants free and frequent access to coronavirus testing.
The pandemic delayed the city's trash collection schedule, adding to the workers' health concerns.
Philadelphia sanitation workers rally outside City Hall
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News