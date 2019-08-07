Philadelphia Zoo Gorilla Treehouse

PHILADELPHIA ZOO (WPVI) -- The gorillas at the Philadelphia Zoo got a brand new pad Wednesday morningThe majestic treehouse stands 20 feet high, allowing toddler gorillas Amani and A-ja-bu, along with their parents, to swing, climb and play on the structure made of locust and cedar wood.The new outdoor exhibit, made possible through generous donations, also gives the endangered animals good exercise; and makes them more visible to the visiting public