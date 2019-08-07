Community & Events

Philadelphia Zoo Gorilla Treehouse

PHILADELPHIA ZOO (WPVI) -- The gorillas at the Philadelphia Zoo got a brand new pad Wednesday morning

The majestic treehouse stands 20 feet high, allowing toddler gorillas Amani and A-ja-bu, along with their parents, to swing, climb and play on the structure made of locust and cedar wood.

The new outdoor exhibit, made possible through generous donations, also gives the endangered animals good exercise; and makes them more visible to the visiting public
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventswest philadelphiaphiladelphia proudphilly proud
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Watch
Missing mother, baby found safe in New York: Reading police
USA Today HQ evacuated after report of man with weapon
Rare, potentially deadly mosquito-borne disease found in Delaware
6-year-old girl, mother injured in multi-alarm Haddonfield fire
Police: Man accused of hitting stepdaughter with his vehicle
Invasive Species of Crawfish Found in Bristol Waterways
Show More
Mother charged in son's sippy cup death sentenced to prison
Man slams 13-year-old to ground during national anthem: police
Octopus attacks woman in face while she posed for photo
Alabama woman throws pot of scalding hot grease in intruder's face
Doorbell cameras show armed man attempting to rob two homes
More TOP STORIES News