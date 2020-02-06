community journalist

Philadelphia's historic WWI ship celebrates 125th anniversary

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. -- Floating on the Delaware River is the stalwart Cruiser Olympia. One of the few World War I ships that remain in the country, she is now a hallmark tourist attraction of Penn's Landing.

Today, visitors celebrated her 125th commissioning anniversary.

The ship has called Philadelphia her home for nearly a century. Commissioned in 1895, she became the physical embodiment of American foreign policy for multiple presidential administrations. She served as the flagship during the Battle of Manila Bay on May 1, 1898 and notably carried the body of the Unknown Soldier of WWI from France to Arlington National Cemetery in 1921. Shortly after, she was docked in Philadelphia and became a museum ship in 1957.

Generations of Philadelphia families have journeyed the narrow hallways of Cruiser Olympia, learning about her scientific and cultural history. Today marks the start of Independence Seaport Museum's spring-long celebration of the ship which will culminate in May.

To learn more, visit their website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsboatscommunity journalistmuseumswarnavy
COMMUNITY JOURNALIST
This app helps people with Autism make friends
Connect to your core self by joining a Serpent Ceremony
Learn how to pull mozzarella at this cheese making class
NJ teacher needs bone marrow donor
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4 found dead, including children, in Salem County
Kirk Douglas dead at 103, son Michael Douglas says
Group of teens terrorize local businesses in Roxborough
Mystery Girl Scout cookie shopper ID'd; urges others to pay it forward
Split Senate acquits Trump of impeachment
Gentrification extends beyond the Philadelphia
Teen killed in dirt bike accident along D&R canal towpath
Show More
Rock-wielding man who attacked Philly sergeant still at large: Police
Local lawmakers react to Trump's acquittal in impeachment trial
"Rapid response team" proposed to fix Philly schools with asbestos
VP Pence pitches Trump education plan at Philadelphia school
Police stop car driving toward crowd at Kansas City Chiefs parade
More TOP STORIES News