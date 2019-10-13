Sailing back in time on a steamboat

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5408273" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> These folks love to go water skiing... on their BARE FEET!

QUAKERTOWN, Pa. -- "Oh, this is gorgeous. This is steamboat weather," says Donald Fenstermacher Sr.For the last 25 years, his friends and family have gathered at Lake Nockamixon for steamboat meets.It's part of the North American Steamboat Association, founded by Charlie Roth. Gathering a handful of times per year, he says this might in fact have been their 100th steamboat meet.The practicality of propelling a boat with steam has been lost to new technology. However, this group keeps the tradition alive with their fascination of the craft. Many even build their own steamboats to proudly parade along the lake for years to come.The Fenstermachers are now a three-generation family of steamboat aficionados. When spending a day by the lake for a steamboat picnic, it's easy to see why their family enjoys it so much!