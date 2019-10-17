community journalist

Philly couple turns would-be-waste into pet treats

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. -- This couple is turning trash into treasure.

A long-time chef, Jennifer Kirby noticed the amount of human-grade byproducts discarded in the food industry. Whether it is from a local restaurant or a small family farm, she says "food lost is money lost."

That's why she created Piggyback Treats Company, which fittingly "piggybacks" with local businesses to turn their would-be-waste into pet treats.

Salmon skins, beef heart, beer grains, and even pig's feet are now being tossed into their lap instead of the trash.

They fuse sustainability with creativity all while working in their home. It has taken a toll on their personal space, but they remain committed to their mission.

Jennifer and her sister's dogs, Darwin and Candy, pose as the mascots for the business. Their signature "Piggyback" trick came as a result of their lifetime of friendship.

To learn more about Piggyback Treats, visit their website.

RELATED: Puppies walk to raise money for veterans' service dogs

EMBED More News Videos

Furry friends trotted around the Philadelphia Navy Yard to help train dogs for serving veterans. Community Journalist Matteo reports.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsenvironmentdogscommunity journalistbusinesssmall businessfoodcatspetsanimals
COMMUNITY JOURNALIST
Are you brave enough to try and escape Arata Pumpkin Farm's hay maze?
All aboard the North American Steamboat!
Spicing up meals for Philadelphia homeless
Medieval traditions clash together at Kilt Fest
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Michael White found not guilty in Rittenhouse Square stabbing
Hiker who vanished along Appalachian Trail found dead
Brothers indicted in 2018 Old City arson
NFL Expert Picks: Predictions, betting, TV info for Eagles-Cowboys, Week 7 games
Girl, 7, struck by car after getting off school bus: Police
US Rep. Elijah Cummings dies at 68
'Champion for justice' Tributes pour in for late Rep. Cummings
Show More
11-year-old N.J. boy defeats Cody Rhodes at AEW in Philly
Welfare check leads to discovery of severely burned body
AccuWeather: Chilly, gusty winds today
Baby food tests reveal toxic metals, report says
Indiana woman's trial for 3 bus stop deaths gets underway
More TOP STORIES News