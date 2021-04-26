be kind

Philly mom helping strangers find COVID-19 vaccine appointments

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Philly mom helping others find COVID-19 vaccine appointments

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- In this week's "Be Kind," a woman from Philadelphia who wanted to help her elderly parents get vaccinated turned that effort into a much larger mission.

Scientist and mom Jillian Hillman ended up searching the internet for open time slots for complete strangers!


Since January, Hillman estimates she has helped close to 1,000 people find vaccine appointments in Pennsylvania.

Eligible residents were all referred to Hillman for help from her family and friends.

SEE ALSO: Vaccine Tracker in Pennsylvania and New Jersey

"I can think of one woman who is 98. I think I made about four or five appointments for her before I found one she was able to keep. And we all cheered when that happened," Hillman said.

"And there was another man who was going through chemo; he was really scared of COVID and was really appreciative of his vaccine appointment."




It's been a team effort, too.

Hillman said, once, her friend called her from a Wegman's because she overheard the pharmacist on the phone canceling an appointment.

Hillman immediately went to the website and scooped up that newly-available time slot for someone on her list.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsphiladelphiacovid 19 vaccinefeel goodbe kind
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BE KIND
Local photographer focuses lens on healthcare heroes
Helping homeless children celebrate birthdays
Be Kind: Community calendar in Phoenixville
Toddler gifted a UPS Truck
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Most memorable moments from the 93rd Oscars
NJ reopening announcement expected today
Philly 3rd to 5th graders return for in-person hybrid learning
Full list of 2021 Oscar winners
Delaware officer fighting for his life after assault at home; suspect arrested
Lower Merion investigating COVID outbreak in 2nd grade class
Rally held in memory of Walter Wallace Jr.
Show More
Victims of violence memorialized in South Jersey
ShopLocalish: Get the look of stars on a budget with these deals
Man charged with infecting 22 people with COVID
Driver crashes into Tioga-Nicetown house
1 shot in Norristown
More TOP STORIES News