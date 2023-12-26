Philadelphia widower helping families of cancer patients out of his own pocket

Philadelphia widower helping families of cancer patients out of his own pocket

Philadelphia widower helping families of cancer patients out of his own pocket

Philadelphia widower helping families of cancer patients out of his own pocket

Philadelphia widower helping families of cancer patients out of his own pocket

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man who lost his wife to cancer is giving back to families going through similar tough times.

John Schmid volunteers at Howie's House in Philadelphia's Spring Garden section.

It's part of the Gift of Life program.

The house takes care of families of cancer patients, giving them a place to stay for free.

Schmid has served meals to these families - nearly 100 times - alongside his fiancée, Debbie.

Schmid supplies all the food on his own, and pays for it all.

He lost his first wife, Renee, to cancer 18 years ago, and this is his small way of giving back and offering support.