South Whitehall Township school is "buzzing" with positivity to start the year

SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- An elementary school in the Lehigh Valley is "buzzing" with positivity for the start of the school year.

Students at Parkway Manor Elementary School in South Whitehall Township are making sure they show kindness and positive behavior throughout the year, and they're using bees to reinforce the theme.

Every student decorated bees for bulletin boards throughout the school.

The students have four pillars to follow: be respectful, be responsible, be kind, and be safe.

On Friday, they held a school-wide assembly to showcase what they learned.

If students are discovered living up the the pillars, they get a red ticket and a chance to win prizes each month.

Teachers wore shirts that said "be kind" to reinforce the message.