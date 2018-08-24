Philly school shows off new garden-style schoolyard

A Philadelphia school is showing off its new garden-style schoolyard, just days before classes startStudents and community members gathered at AMY Northwest Middle School in Roxborough to celebrate its brand new outdoor learning area.The open air space is meant to be a safe relaxing spot to eat, laugh, learn and just be a kid.The project started as a grassroots movement with a go-fund page but it came to life thanks to a $20,000 dollar grant from the Hamels Foundation.Founded by former Phillies' star Cole Hamels and his wife, Heidi the foundation is dedicated to enriching the lives of children through the power of education.