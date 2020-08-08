community journalist

Philly's "Reliable Mom" cares for community during pandemic

By Matteo Iadonisi
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. -- Martina Slappy has a larger-than-life personality that simply cannot be missed. Wearing a smile that shines for miles, she can be found driving around Philadelphia in a big red minivan.

On the side of her vehicle is a sticker that reads, "Reliable Mom Transport LLC," raising the eyebrows of many who pass her by.

But it's more than just the title of Martina's business. "Reliable Mom" is a title emblematic of the figure she has become for her Mount Airy community and beyond.

Ever since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, she has been running errands and transporting senior citizens wherever they desire.

"It's very refreshing for me. It makes me feel good. They get what they need and then, they're calling me back later," she said.

Martina, a single mom of two, is now a mother to all of Philadelphia.

The business began last year in November, albeit with a different purpose. Martina's daughter and her classmates experienced routine issues with bussing. Ironically, Martina had been working as a bus driver in Lower Merion. She decided to quit her job and become a personal bus driver for these young students in the neighborhood.

"Who wouldn't want their children to ride with a lady with the name of Reliable Mom?" she said.

Her new business was on a roll until March 2020, when both her minivan and in-person schooling hit the brakes due to COVID-19.

That's when she evolved into a multi-purpose errands service.
"She's punctual. She's courteous," said Marie Session, one of Reliable Mom's clients. "We called for a lift cab and she came. And we've been using her ever since."

Martina takes senior citizens like Session to the pharmacy, barbershop, and nail salon in addition to picking up their groceries and prescription medications.

Especially during a global pandemic, this was a need she felt compelled to act on. She even offers to negotiate pricing for those struggling financially.

"It was just a strength inside of me. I don't know where it came from, but probably my grandmother," she said. "She just always said, if you want to go do something, go do it. Don't wait."

And Martina Slappy, now taking on a similar maternal role for the entire city, makes no hesitation.

To learn more about Reliable Mom, contact Martina Slappy at reliablemomtransport@gmail.com

RELATED: Philly 10-year-old mixes lemonade with a recipe for future success

EMBED More News Videos

When 10-year-old Micah's mother said he was too young to get a job, he created his own business. Community Journalist Matteo shows how he was recognized today.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsmotherhoodcommunity journalistentrepreneurshipbusinessinstagram storiesblack owned businessafrican americansfeel good
COMMUNITY JOURNALIST
Single mother invents disposable shopping cart liner
Preserving local wildlife through rehabilitation and education
Philly 10-year-old mixes lemonade with a recipe for future success
16-year-old devotes life to serving community during pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Salmonella outbreak linked to onions expands
Trump executive order mandates $400 weekly unemployment boost
Missing Del. boy found in Calif., search for mother continues
'We were all very lucky': Good Samaritans save family from flooded car
Simmons to undergo surgery, timetable for return unknown: Source
Tree topples onto Schuylkill Expressway, vehicles crash
7-year-old boy caught in crossfire to be laid to rest
Show More
6-year-old girl shot released from hospital, $10K reward offered
Harleys everywhere, masks nowhere: Sturgis draws thousands
AccuWeather: Clouds & Sun, Spotty Storm Today
Police search for woman missing since June
Please Touch Museum lays off 75%, closed until 2021
More TOP STORIES News