QVC's Big Beauty Bash makes a visit to Fishtown

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- QVC is in Philadelphia's Fishtown section for the next few days, for its Big Beauty Bash.Thousands of shoppers can sample various beauty products, and see the stars.It's no secret that Ryan Seacrest is a master multitasker, traveling from east to west coast a few times a week for live with Kelly and Ryan to American Idol, a radio show and everything in between.So he turned to his own doctor for some - let's call it - beauty advice."I said to him as his patient, why don't we have something easy simple using your expensive science at a non-expensive price for guys," he said.So, together they created Polished."I didn't know what to get so that's why I said to Dr. Lancer, let's make something for men," said Seacrest.And it's just for men.We asked, do you think guys need a little bit of help? "I think guys want to look good and feel confident. I think guys want to look younger - everyone - all of us," added Seacrest.He's here at the Fillmore in Fishtown for Beauty Bash, where shoppers can meet the industry stars, like Mally. And touch and feel the products they see on TV.For Seacrest, he's now one of them, and he's hitting the airwaves at QVC to show off his new line.You get to go live again, we asked. Seacrest said, "I'm really nervous sure, well they were telling me it's a first for a man to be on selling products for men."Beauty Bash is here through Sunday.