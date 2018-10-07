Rick Williams helps celebrate local theater company

CINNAMINSON, N.J. (WPVI) --A member of the Action News team helped celebrate a local theater company.
Rick Williams served as emcee for the 10th Annual Moorestown Theater Company Gala in Cinnaminson.
Rick and his son Nicholas have been involved in theatrical productions at the theater.
Rick's wife Dr. Jocelyn Mitchell-Williams was also there to support the event, which highlights the theater's upcoming productions for adults and children.
