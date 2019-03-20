Running for World Down Syndrome Day

CENTER CITY (WPVI) -- They are on the move for a good cause and they brought their message right through the heart of Philadelphia.This group known as "Run for 3-2-1" is on a 3-day, 250 mile run in honor of World Down Syndrome Day which is on Thursday.The runners come from all over and are running for friends and family who have Down Syndrome.They started in Washington DC and, after running the steps of the Art Museum, they will head to New York to complete their run.