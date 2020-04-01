Coronavirus

Amid COVID-19 outbreak, you can send a message of hope to kids whose 'wishes' are on hold

Right now, it seems almost everything is on hold. For more than 500 local kids who have been waiting for their "Make-A-Wish" dreams to be granted, the coronavirus pandemic has made the wait even longer.

The Make-A-Wish foundation is known for bringing smiles to the faces of children who truly need the boost: trips to Disney World, meeting their favorite celebrity, attending a big sporting event and more.

So many of those wishes are now on hold, and that's why Make a Wish is asking all of us to send those little ones messages of hope.

Actor Ryan Reynolds is one of the stars who has already sent his message of hope.

Make-A-Wish of Philadelphia, Delaware and Susquehanna Valley says they've never had so many children have their wishes put on hold and these little ones need the community's support now more than ever.

"The population of kids we deal with has already been through a traumatic series of events in their short lives," said Dennis Heron, president & CEO. "To have a wish that's waiting or postponed through no fault of their own just adds to their anxiety."

Your message of hope can be a video or a picture.

Just tag @MakeAWishPHL using the hashtag #WishesAreWaiting.
