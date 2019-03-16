Shelter animals are feeling lucky for St. Patrick's Day

COLLINGSWOOD, N.J. (WPVI) -- These adorable shelter animals are feeling the luck of the Irish!PetPALS of Southern NJ held its first annual "Lucky Paws" pet adoption and arts fair to help these dogs and cats find their forever families. Shelters like Voorhees Animal Orphanage and One Love Animal Rescue accepted applications to adopt the pets at the event. Many could be finding a new home very soon!6abc was there to see all the furry fun in the spirit of Saint Patrick's Day!