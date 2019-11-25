Thanksgiving dinners assembled and donated for area families.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- More than 12,000 people in our area are receiving a full Thanksgiving dinner, thanks to a partnership between supermarket owners and several community groups.Monday morning, at the ShopRite on Southwest Philadelphia, 2,000 turkeys along with all the fixins' were loaded up to be donated.This is one of the largest distributions in the area and is made possible by a team of dedicated volunteers.The program is now in its 36th year.