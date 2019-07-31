WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) -- Now to a story that makes us Philly Proud.
A Delaware woman is helping homeless people have a comfortable place to sleep, by sewing sleeping mats out of materials discarded by a local hospital.
Gaye Harley is a case manager at Saint Francis Healthcare.
When a local homeless shelter closed last year, she decided to start sewing mats and bags from leftover operating room materials.
On each item, she sews in a tag reading "you are loved".
The project snowballed and now her colleagues are getting involved.
So far, they have donated more than 200 items to the homeless.
Sleeping mats for the homeless
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News