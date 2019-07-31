Sleeping mats for the homeless

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) -- Now to a story that makes us Philly Proud.A Delaware woman is helping homeless people have a comfortable place to sleep, by sewing sleeping mats out of materials discarded by a local hospital.Gaye Harley is a case manager at Saint Francis Healthcare.When a local homeless shelter closed last year, she decided to start sewing mats and bags from leftover operating room materials.On each item, she sews in a tag reading "you are loved".The project snowballed and now her colleagues are getting involved.So far, they have donated more than 200 items to the homeless.