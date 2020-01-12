community journalist

Smile Boxes make for priceless random acts of kindness

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. -- This morning, months of hard work and preparation paid off in a priceless fashion.

Dozens of students from Our Lady of Mercy Academy jumped on a bus tour through Washington Township in South Jersey to deliver what they call, "Smile Boxes," or "Sunshine Boxes."

Each box looks different and has special products inside. Students handcrafted these care packages filled with toiletries, snacks, special messages and more.

Beginning the day with mass at Incarnation Church in Mantua, students surprised fellow churchgoers with boxes. Then, they made their way to Cardinal Village assisted living facility to make sure the elderly did not spend the day alone. From there, they visited the Goodwill Store and Bottino's ShopRite, surprising young children and families inside with these random acts of kindness.

It is just one of many projects the students will participate in as a part of Compassion Quest, a course within Our Lady of Mercy Academy's Mini-Mester service project initiative. The students arranged the whole day, including everything from renting the bus, scheduling the trip and building the itinerary. They are looking forward to more ways to exercise their faith and give back in the future!

RELATED: Secret society performs random acts of kindness at NJ school

EMBED More News Videos

Secret society performs random acts of kindness at NJ school.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventscommunity journalistcommunity serviceact of kindnessfeel goodstudents
COMMUNITY JOURNALIST
Lego robotics students face off to invent futuristic technology
'Mrs. Malvern' retires triumphantly after 35 years with police force
You can buy Carson Wentz's car and it will help communities around the world
Community Journalist Beccah Hendrickson speaks to students at Temple
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Weekend violence leaves 6 dead in Philadelphia
2 US service members killed in Afghanistan identified
13-year-old double amputee focused on becoming NFL quarterback
New Jersey mom says she got used diapers in Amazon shipment
Oscars 2020: Full list of nominees to be announced
2 planes nearly collide at JFK, investigation underway
AccuWeather: Mild Most Of This Week
Show More
Woman with transplanted uterus gives birth to baby boy
Man stabbed to death in Center City
Delaware's first African American supreme court justice takes oath of office
15-year-old killed in afternoon shooting in North Philly
Patriots' Julian Edelman arrested for vandalism in Beverly Hills
More TOP STORIES News