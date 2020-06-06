Some Center City restaurants open outside dining despite warnings from Philly officials

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- During a day when eating al fresco may not have been ideal, some Center City restaurants who've already been through a whirlwind in recent days were willing to weather the storm Friday.
Especially, if it meant quite literally opening the doors to their future for the time being.
"We've been shut down for about three months now," said Branzino owner and chef, Luan Tota. "Yeah, I was excited to start outdoor dining."
Or at least, Tota was excited until hearing Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney's revisions for the yellow phase - no outside dining until next Friday.
"Yesterday, I heard that the mayor pulled the plug on us, saying that we were going to outdoor dining on the 12th and I was frustrated, to say the least," said Tota.
With Philadelphia now joining several Southeastern Pennsylvania counties into the yellow phase, which would allow for outdoor meals, the city announced concerns and opted to put a hold outdoors meals.
The reasoning behind the move was do to legal steps needed to be taken and concerns related to ongoing George Floyd demonstrations.
Tota says enough was enough. Spending his last $5,000 in savings, he purchased all the food for Friday's limited service.
"If the mayor wants to cut me a check for $5,000, you know, I'll be glad to maybe shut the doors and reopen back on the 12th," said Tota.
Word of Branzino's opening spread quickly.
"I am going to patronize this restaurant and I'm going to do it tonight," said customer Jordan Rushie.
Rushie made his reservations early, aware his plans could come to screeching halt.
"Take me in, arrest me I don't care," said Rushie.
A few blocks away, Bodega Bar and Kitchen's co-owner Steve Vasiliadis is also rolling the dice.
"In the beginning, I went by the book and then I said there's no here, I'm not putting chair ways out here," said Vasiliadis.
Bodega's grand opening was in January. Like many, it's been struggling to stay afloat amid the COVID-19 pandemic and recent unrest.
"I'm not doing it to prove a point, I'm simply doing it because it's the right thing to do," said Vasiliadis.
At Branzino's, Tota says his actions also aren't in defiance of anyone, but a matter of survival.
"This is my livelihood and my kid's livelihood. If I fail in this, what am I going to do?," said Vasiliadis.
Action News reached out to the mayor's office for comment.
A city spokesperson replied, "Restaurants who choose to flout the City's directive on outdoor dining are acting irresponsibly and putting the public health at risk. We have not yet issued guidance on how outdoor dining can and should be done safely in Philadelphia-which will differ in some ways from general guidance provided by the state. If the City receives reports of restaurants violating our current order, which does not allow outdoor dining at this time, the Department of Public Health will take enforcement actions, starting with a cease operations order."
