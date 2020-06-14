Community & Events

South Philly residents gathered to protect Christopher Columbus statue at Marconi Plaza

By and
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- In South Philadelphia, several people showed up Saturday at the Christopher Columbus statue at Marconi Plaza.

They came armed and ready to protect the monument against vandals with police officers standing by as a precaution.

This all happening as Columbus statues have been removed in Camden, New Jersey and Wilmington, Delaware.

Several residents gathered to socialize and participate in the community aspect, keeping watch over the statue at Marconi Plaza. But a handful of residents were seen armed with things like baseball bats, and two men armed with rifles in front of the statue.

One of those men said they were there protecting history, adding if Columbus goes then so should other monuments depicting any historical figure.

Columbus is seen by some groups as a controversial symbol. This past week the controversy over Columbus statues saw the removal of the one in Camden, which for years has been vandalized. The city called the statue a "symbol of racial division."
Friday morning, a Columbus statue was taken down in Wilmington. That move resonated with some in South Philadelphia who say they won't let it happen here.

"It's a heartache because what did Columbus do?" said one man at the gathering.

A larger police presence later grew following an altercation with someone who was filming the gathering.


Police de-escalated the situation while the crowd grew larger.

Several community members remained into Sunday morning surrounding the statue.
Mayor Jim Kenney tweeted that he was aware of the groups that formed to protect the statue, but that no forms of vigilantism are inappropriate.



He also noted awareness of an "assault caught on video tape" and said the incident was being investigated.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventssouth philadelphiaprotestcommunity
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Looting, violence reported after large crowd gathers in North Philly
Explosives thrown at restaurant employees, ATM
Protesters return to Franklinville; Philly rally closes streets
AccuWeather: Another Beautiful Day!
Atlanta officer fired after deadly shooting of black man
Ben Carson declines to back Trump's claims about black community
Officer charged in Floyd's death eligible for pension money
Show More
U.S. Army celebrates its 245th birthday
It's Flag Day! Here's how to display your flag
It's now OK to drink on Atlantic City Boardwalk
Floyd family seeks lawsuit against Minneapolis officers
Music star Brad Paisley supports unity happy hour
More TOP STORIES News