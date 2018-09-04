COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Special day to celebrate 75th anniversary

Paul and Gladys Brosius got married on September 4, 1943 as reported during Action News at 4 on September 4, 2018.

MAGNOLIA, N.J. (WPVI) --
It is a special day for a couple in New Jersey as they celebrate their 75th anniversary.

Paul and Gladys Brosius of Magnolia got married on September 4th, 1943.

Paul, who is now 97 years old, says he first met now 93 year old Gladys on a blind date, and continued to ask her out on more dates.

The two agree that working through hard times together helped keep them together.

"You just have to put up with it and roll with the punches, we've seen everything."

"Lot of problems coming up, but you have to grin and bear it sometimes'"

The couple has 8 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren with one on the way.

Congratulations to Paul and Gladys.
