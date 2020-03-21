community journalist

Take a "Story Stroll" for some reading and fresh air

SOUTHAMPTON, Pa. -- Some people are accustomed to visiting a library to read a book alone in silence. However, as libraries become more versatile and robust, kids get a chance to step out of that comfort zone.

The Southampton Free Library created a "Story Stroll" in Tamanend Park. It is modeled after the "Story Walk" project administered by Dr. Noah Lenstra, an Assistant Professor of Library and Information Science at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro School of Education. The interactive activity for families with small children has since swept the nation.

It has become particularly useful during this time of social distancing to avoid further spread of COVID-19. Families are bringing their children out to read at the park when they are otherwise stuck at home. No librarian guide is necessary, either. The outdoor atmosphere allows families to stay far away from each other and still enjoy the space.

There are plans to keep the stroll active until the library reopens, refreshing the choice of book every Friday. Southampton Free Library recommends contacting your local library to find out about story walks near you.

It's a great alternative for a time when playgrounds are closed and sports are cancelled. However, please use your own discretion when leaving the house and practice social distancing to slow the spread of Coronavirus.

To learn more, visit their Facebook page.

RELATED: NJ teacher makes daily videos for kids stuck at home during Coronavirus outbreak

EMBED More News Videos

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventscommunity journalistchildreneducationnatureinstagram storiesoutdoor adventures
COMMUNITY JOURNALIST
When spring comes too early to a blueberry farm
NJ teacher makes daily videos for kids stuck at home
Fighting cancer with the healing of beauty
Pediatric cancer survivor surprised with rainbow bike
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ governor orders many businesses closed, residents stay home
2nd death reported in Pennsylvania, 371 positive cases
18 more cases of COVID-19 in Philly, total now at 85
Gov. Wolf delays enforcement of order closing businesses | FULL LIST
Gov. orders Delaware beaches to close amid COVID-19 outbreak
Latest COVID-19 updates for the Philadelphia region
Trump says he's using Stafford Act to declare 'major disaster'
Show More
'Suspected' COVID-19 case shuts down Montco Wawa
Great homeschooling and educational resources for parents
'It's Always Sunny' stars raising money for Philabundance
SATs and ACTs postponed amid pandemic
Country music legend Kenny Rogers dies at 81
More TOP STORIES News