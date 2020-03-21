Take a "Story Stroll" for some reading and fresh air

The Southampton Free Library created a "Story Stroll" in Tamanend Park. It is modeled after the "Story Walk" project administered by Dr. Noah Lenstra, an Assistant Professor of Library and Information Science at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro School of Education. The interactive activity for families with small children has since swept the nation.
It has become particularly useful during this time of social distancing to avoid further spread of COVID-19. Families are bringing their children out to read at the park when they are otherwise stuck at home. No librarian guide is necessary, either. The outdoor atmosphere allows families to stay far away from each other and still enjoy the space.
There are plans to keep the stroll active until the library reopens, refreshing the choice of book every Friday. Southampton Free Library recommends contacting your local library to find out about story walks near you.
It's a great alternative for a time when playgrounds are closed and sports are cancelled. However, please use your own discretion when leaving the house and practice social distancing to slow the spread of Coronavirus.
To learn more, visit their Facebook page.
