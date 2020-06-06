Thousands gather in Philadelphia to protest police brutality, Center City streets closed

The demonstration at the Rocky steps began at noon Saturday with around 2,500 protesters chanting, "No justice, no peace!"
Crowd now growing to about 2500 around the Art Museum. The crowd is chanting ,” No justice , no peace , no racist Police “ pic.twitter.com/blfm5PrD5z— Annie McCormick (@6abcAnnie) June 6, 2020
Chopper 6 over the scene showed thousands on the steps of the art museum and the Ben Franklin Parkway.
The protesters then made their way along the parkway to City Hall.
There was a major police presence, as well as the National Guard, around the MSB Building as the protest reached the area.
Police & The National Guard have a major presence around The MSB building as protestors head to City Hall from The Art Museum @6abc pic.twitter.com/yb0dEqhSMt— Annie McCormick (@6abcAnnie) June 6, 2020
City officials say this is one of a number of large planned protests scheduled for the day.
In preparation for the large gatherings, the city of Philadelphia announced the following street closures:
TRAFFIC BOX: Starting at 11 a.m., vehicular traffic will be prohibited from Callowhill Street to South Street from the Delaware River to Schuylkill River in Center City.
Residents who live within the announced traffic grid are able to travel as is anyone providing or seeking essential services, such as medical or public safety assistance.
I-676 CLOSURE: I-676 will be closed in both directions from I-95 to I-76 starting at 11 a.m.
PARKWAY CLOSURE: The Benjamin Franklin Parkway will be closed to vehicular traffic starting at 5 a.m. from 22nd Street to the Art Museum.
BEN FRANKLIN BRIDGE: Beginning at 10 a.m. today (6/6/20), all westbound Benjamin Franklin Brdige traffic will be diverted to 95 N/S until further notice. There will be no access to I-676, Vine St. Local, 5th or 8th St. Eastbound lanes and the pedestrian walkway will expected to remain open at this time.
SEPTA: Due to demonstration activity in the area of Center City and the Art Museum, SEPTA expects bus routes to be temporarily detoured as streets are closed. Check www.septa.org for affected bus routes. The Broad Street Line and Market Frankford Lines will continue to run on their normal schedule (except for stations closed due to COVID-19).
PATCO will run a normal schedule.
CURFEW: The citywide curfew in Philadelphia will begin at 8 p.m. Saturday, June 6 and will continue until 6 a.m. Sunday, June 7. During this time, city officials say residents can leave their homes in order to work at essential businesses, to seek medical attention, and receive public safety assistance. Grocery stores, restaurants, and pharmacies may, at their discretion, choose to remain open after 8 p.m. for delivery services only