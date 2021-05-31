Community & Events

Navy veteran on a mission to restore military gravestones

EMBED <>More Videos

Veteran on a mission to restore military gravestones

NEW YORK -- As part of Live's ongoing "Good News Story of the Day" series, Kelly and Ryan turned the spotlight on a Navy veteran who has made it his mission to clean and restore headstones of service members.

Trae Zipperer of Ft. Myers, Florida says this mission began as a personal journey to connect with his daughter and American history.

He started out by tracing his family's roots, which pre-date the American Revolution. He learned that he had dozens of family members who fought in the Revolution and on both sides during the Civil War.

As he set out to find the graves of these family members, Zipperer discovered gravestones in a terrible state. So began his mission to clean and restore thousands of military gravestones across the country.

Watch the full interview from 'Live with Kelly and Ryan' in the player above.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsmilitarylive kelly and ryan
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Car crashes into Bucks Co. senior rehabilitation center
Pennsylvania lifts most COVID-19 restrictions | What you need to know
AccuWeather: Nicer for Memorial Day, warm and humid later this week
7-year-old swims 1 hour to shore, saving father and sister
LIVE: Biden delivers Memorial Day address at Arlington National Cemetery
Philadelphia area commemorating Memorial Day 2021
Irving dodges bottle in Boston in another ugly NBA incident
Show More
China to allow couples to have up to 3 children
Memorial Day: Community honors the fallen in Del., NJ
Families trying to find the bright side to gloomy holiday weekend
Tulsa Race Massacre: 100 years later
NJ judge orders mediation in transgender rant beer toss case
More TOP STORIES News